Ferriday Police seek suspect in fatal shooting

FERRIDAY, La. — Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Ferriday.

Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens said officers were called to the corner of Georgia Avenue and 3rd Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and found an older Black male gunshot victim, approximately in his late 50s to early 60s. The man was deceased.

The victim’s name has not been released as of Wednesday evening.

“Witnesses identified a suspect and we are looking for him now,” Stevens said at the scene. “He’s supposed to be turning himself in but we will see.”

This and the killing of Tonya Campbell early Monday make two homicides in three days in Ferriday, which Stevens said is unusual.

“I believe the one Monday was the first one we’ve had in a year or more here,” he said.

Campbell’s husband, Richard Martin, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the incident.

Stevens said there is no suspected gang activity or link between the two killings.

“I have no idea what it was about,” Stevens said of the Wednesday shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.