Job Fair Thursday in Natchez Convention Center

Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Those seeking job opportunities in the Miss-Lou have an opportunity to meet with local employers at a job fair Thursday, Sept. 9.

More than 35 employers have signed up, all in search of candidates for numerous jobs.

The fair lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Natchez Convention Center, 211 Main Street.

Masks are required while inside the convention center. While this event is free to attend for those seeking employment, pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at jobfairs.ms.gov.

Represented business vendors pay a $50 registration fee for food and event expenses.

Please print your registration confirmation and present at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

For help building your resume before then, visit a WIN Job Center near you. Locations and contact information can be found at mdes.ms.gov.

More News

Job Fair Thursday in Natchez Convention Center

Lily Crum pitches lights out, bats perfect Green Wave win

Central Hinds Academy mount three run rally in final inning to beat ACCS

‘Kingfish’ to headline Saturday night of Natchez Balloon Festival

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are looking forward to the Natchez Balloon Festival in October?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...