Law enforcement officers investigating Wednesday afternoon death in Ferriday

Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Law enforcement officers are investigating a death at the corner of Georgia Avenue and S. 3rd Street in Ferriday.

Ferriday Police and Fire departments and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicles are on site as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens confirmed there had been a fatality at that location but would not release details at this time.

“It is still an active investigation,” he said.

 

