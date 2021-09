June 22, 1948 – Sept. 4, 2021

Funeral Services for Maidie Louise Dawson, 73, of Vidalia, LA, who died September 4, 2021, was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2021 at First United Pentecostal Church in Ferriday, LA with Pastor Johnny Howington officiating.

Burial was at Oakley Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

