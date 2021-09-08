Jan. 8, 1936 – Sept. 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Patricia Ann Streetman, 85, of Natchez, MS, who passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home, will be held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Bo Swilley officiating and under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Streetman (Pat) was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Lindale, TX, the daughter of Weldon Mitchell Praytor and Mildred Louise Praytor (Gibson). She was one of nine children born to a loving and close-knit family.

Mrs. Streetman was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray Streetman, her son, Chris, her brothers Mitch Praytor and Bud Praytor, and her sisters Louise Praytor, Eloise Praytor, and Laura Praytor Alvey.

Pat was an active member of the Natchez Garden Club for many years, as well as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking, but her true passion was being at home with and taking care of her family. One of her favorite pastimes was shopping with her best girlfriends on the day after Christmas. No shop from Jackson to New Orleans was safe. They would laugh and “shop till they dropped”, but she always came home with many bags of goodies. Later in life, her greatest joy was spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving loved ones include her daughter, Angelia Streetman DeVrient; her son, Bert Streetman and his wife, Christie; her grandsons Adam DeVrient and his wife, Brandy, Keith Streetman and Coulter Streetman; her great-grandchildren Whitman DeVrient, Mahli Ambrose Streetman, Thacker DeVrient, Elizabeth Ann Streetman, and Valerie Streetman; her beloved sisters, Nell Cox, Sue Wortham, Shirley Abbott, Beth Praytor; her uncle, Bill Gibson, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Adam, Keith and Coulter, Mark DeVrient, Sterling Dossett and OP Falgoust.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the Hopewell Cemetery Association as their charity of choice. Donations may be mailed to: Hopewell Cemetery Association, 13036 FM 2710, Lindale, TX, 75771.

