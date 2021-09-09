Dec. 25, 1947 – Sept. 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Marie Ann King Bailey of Social Circle, Georgia passed away on Sept. 5, 2021 from Covid. Visitation will be held Sept. 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, Mississippi with graveside services at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Marie was born in December of 1947 in Harlingen, Texas to Elzra and Veda King. She has one sister Treva (King) Sellers. Marie was married to William H. Bailey in February of 1967. Marie was a graduate of South Natchez Adams Highschool (1966) and attended one year at the University of Southern Mississippi. Marie graduated 15th in her high school graduation class and served as the editor of her high school newspaper. Marie was excellent at sales and had careers in Home Interiors as well as Real Estate.

Marie served as the local National Guard Spouse Support Chair during Desert Storm when her husband and local Guardsmen were activated.

Marie was a devoted mother and caretaker for her own mother. She was very interested in genealogy and loved to take trips to different cities in the United States and do research.

Marie grew up in Natchez, Mississippi and moved to Social Circle, Georgia in the early 1990’s. In her later years her favorite pastime was being a grandmother to her five grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her husband, William H (Bill) Bailey; her sister, Treva Sellers (Jim); her daughter, Molly McCue (Sean) and her son, Warren Bailey (Elecia). Also, her grandchildren; Ryan (Franci) and Connor McCue, Hannah, Heather, and William Bailey, and her great-grandchildren; Sophia Castro and Camilla McCue. As well as her nephews; Adam Sellers, Chris McKinney, Robert Bailey, Matt Smith and T.J. Bailey. In addition, her nieces; Nikki McKinney, Martha Sellers, Holly Myers, Debbie LeBlanc, Nicole Hamilton, Mary Seyfarth, Carmen Bailey, and Naomi Blackmon.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Rodney History and Preservation Society, PO Box 312 Lorman, MS 39096. www.rodneyhistory.org

