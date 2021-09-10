Dec. 25, 1947 – Sept. 3, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Christine Williams Wilson, 73, of Port Gibson, MS, who departed this earthly life on Sept. 3, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Christine was born on Dec. 25, 1947, in Natchez, MS, to Mary Lee Newell Brown and Dave Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Brown and Dave Williams; stepfather, Willie Brown, Sr. “Hank Hank”; brother Willie Brown, Jr.; sister-in-law, Renietta Brown and brother-in-law, Glenn Ford.

She is survived by six children, Angela Felts of Natchez, MS, Cameron Reynolds (Yvonne (Elaine)) Of Temple, TX, Bishop Jonathan Prince (Alite) of Memphis, TX, Michael Pharr of Seattle, WA, Wille Mae Williams (Boo) of Port Gibson, MS, Danny Ray Burks (Mary Lee) of Port Gibson, MS; six grandchildren, Onyay Felts (Ya baby) of Hattiesburg, MS, Camille Reynolds, Khadijah Reynolds, Antonio Garner, Demen Garner and Sheena Payne all of Temple, TX; four great-grandchildren Christopher Veal, Jr., King Felts, Kingston Felts and Cyrus Felts (Radio) all of Hattiesburg, MS; a special niece, Laquyana Brown; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

