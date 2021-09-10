Crime reports: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Published 10:00 pm Friday, September 10, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Harassment on East First Street.
Forgery/embezzlement on Highland Boulevard.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Oakwood Lane.
Reports — Monday
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.
Theft on West Steirs Lane.
Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Grand Soleil Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Breaking and entering on North Union Street.
False alarm on Chinquapin Lane.
Domestic disturbance on LaSalle Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Anthony Kentrell Johnson, 37, 87 Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on West Kirby Street.
Reports — Tuesday
Traffic stop at Flyover.
Simple assault on State Street.
Petit larceny on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Unwanted subject on Cranfield Road.
Intelligence report on Elbow Lane.
Welfare concern/check on Country Club Drive.
Civil matter on Campbell Road.
Intelligence report on Kingston Road.
Harassment on Oak Lane.
Trespassing on Fredrick Road.
Accident on Liberty Road.
Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.
Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.
Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.
Disturbance on Angie Lane.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Unwanted subject on Lower Woodville Road.
Intelligence report on Lotus Drive.
Intoxicated driver/subject on Tupelo Drive.
Unwanted subject on Rice Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Tynesha Hollins, 24,104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, court sentenced for resisting and officer, seven days in jail with credit for time served.
Precious Gulllot, 41, 334 Cowan Street, Ferriday, courtsentenced for dogs at large, three days in jail or pay $50
Tajaree A. McCray, 28, 101 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer credit for time served.
Denzel Washington, 19, 104 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of second degree murder.
Arrests — Tuesday
Jarvis I Davis, 30, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, domestic abuse, aggravated criminal damage to property and child endangerment.
Eriel K. Jefferson, 24, 906 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of child endangerment, domestic abuse battery and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Reports — Wednesday
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on US84
Medical call on Williams Road
Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 8
Medical call on Smart Lane
Medical call on Ralphs road
Disturbance on US84
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on Serio Boulevard
Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medial call on Tennessee Avenue
Theft on Louisiana 129
Aggravated assault on Georgia Avenue
Simple escape on US84
Medical call on Abraham Road
Medical call on 124 Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Carter Street
Welfare check on Lee Street
Disturbance on Grape Street
Disturbance on Robinson Lane
Miscellaneous call on Lynn Haven Drive
Disturbance on Traxler road
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Woodland Avenue
Medical call on John Dale Drive
Miscellaneous call on Ronald Drive
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Theft on Louisiana 568
Medical call on Marlette Road
Miscellaneous call on Higgins Drive
Medical call on Gillespie Street
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Unwanted person on Black Bayou Road
Disturbance on Miranda Drive
Fight on First Street
Unwanted person on Ralphs Road
Theft on Townsend Lane
Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive
Auto accident on Haphazard Road
Medical call on Bingham Street