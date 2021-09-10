Crime reports: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on East First Street.

Forgery/embezzlement on Highland Boulevard.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Oakwood Lane.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Theft on West Steirs Lane.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on North Union Street.

False alarm on Chinquapin Lane.

Domestic disturbance on LaSalle Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Anthony Kentrell Johnson, 37, 87 Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on West Kirby Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop at Flyover.

Simple assault on State Street.

Petit larceny on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Unwanted subject on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on Elbow Lane.

Welfare concern/check on Country Club Drive.

Civil matter on Campbell Road.

Intelligence report on Kingston Road.

Harassment on Oak Lane.

Trespassing on Fredrick Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Disturbance on Angie Lane.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Lotus Drive.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Tupelo Drive.

Unwanted subject on Rice Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Tynesha Hollins, 24,104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, court sentenced for resisting and officer, seven days in jail with credit for time served.

Precious Gulllot, 41, 334 Cowan Street, Ferriday, courtsentenced for dogs at large, three days in jail or pay $50

Tajaree A. McCray, 28, 101 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer credit for time served.

Denzel Washington, 19, 104 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of second degree murder.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jarvis I Davis, 30, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, domestic abuse, aggravated criminal damage to property and child endangerment.

Eriel K. Jefferson, 24, 906 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of child endangerment, domestic abuse battery and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Williams Road

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 8

Medical call on Smart Lane

Medical call on Ralphs road

Disturbance on US84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Serio Boulevard

Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medial call on Tennessee Avenue

Theft on Louisiana 129

Aggravated assault on Georgia Avenue

Simple escape on US84

Medical call on Abraham Road

Medical call on 124 Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Carter Street

Welfare check on Lee Street

Disturbance on Grape Street

Disturbance on Robinson Lane

Miscellaneous call on Lynn Haven Drive

Disturbance on Traxler road

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Woodland Avenue

Medical call on John Dale Drive

Miscellaneous call on Ronald Drive

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Theft on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Marlette Road

Miscellaneous call on Higgins Drive

Medical call on Gillespie Street

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Unwanted person on Black Bayou Road

Disturbance on Miranda Drive

Fight on First Street

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road

Theft on Townsend Lane

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Auto accident on Haphazard Road

Medical call on Bingham Street