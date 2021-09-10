Crystal Springs maul Jefferson County

FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers saw their offense get stymied for the second straight week, this time by the Crystal Springs High School Tigers in a 45-6 loss Friday night.

Jefferson County sophomore quarterback Jabari Watson completed nine of 17 passes for 79 yards with one touchdown and one interception. And that touchdown didn’t come until the fourth quarter — a 23-yarder to Evan Murphy.

“It was a tough one. It was hard to get going,” Jefferson County head coach Roderick Holmes said. “Couldn’t get going offensively at all. Had a tough time tackling No. 6 (Trevion Williams) and No. 2 (Johnnie Daniels).”

Crystal Springs (2-1) jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and the scored 19 points in the second quarter for a 32-0 halftime lead. The visiting Tigers scored 13 more points in the third quarter.

Leonard Gaines led Jefferson County in rushing with 46 yards on six carries. Carnell Allen II had a team-leading five catches for 54 yards. Jamarcus Jackson had seven tackles while Christopher Heard had six tackles and two sacks.

“We’ve got to keep pushing the guys and find ways to keep them motivated,” Holmes said.

Jefferson County (1-2) plays at East Marion High School Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.