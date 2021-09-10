Dec. 16, 1926 – Sept. 2, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Frank Williams, 94, of Vidalia, LA, who passed Sept. 2, 2021 at Trinity Medical, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at the Vidalia Convention Center with Minister Louis Banks officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Frank Williams was born Dec. 16, 1926, Vidalia, LA, the son of Wilson, Sr. and Ardella Randall Williams.

Mr. Williams was a 1969 charter member of the American Legion Sidney Shorter and was elected Commander in 1979.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Georgia Rose Carter Williams; one son, Charles Williams; one daughter, Paula Cubie; five brothers, John Williams, Wilson Williams, Jr., Robert Williams, James Williams, his twin, Nathan Williams; three sisters, Victoria Rambo, Dr. Georgia Fields, Edna Williams Coleman.

Mr. Frank Williams leaves to cherish his memories; two sons, Herbert Williams, Waterproof, LA, Nathaniel Williams, Vidalia, LA; two daughters, Rachel Jones, Van Buren Township, MI, Andria Minor, Garland, TX; twelve grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

COVID-19 guidelines are strictly enforced. Mask are required, if able.