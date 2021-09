March 7, 1951 – Aug. 29, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Major Washington, 70, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 29, 2021, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, with Pastor Melvin White, officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.