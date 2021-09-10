Plenty of ways to help with relief efforts
Published 10:13 pm Friday, September 10, 2021
Miss-Lou residents who want to help provide relief for Hurricane Ida victims in south Louisiana have several options.
Locally, First Baptist Church and St. Mary Basilica in Natchez are collecting non-perishable goods now. FBC is collecting until Sunday at the church office. 601.870.2527 to coordinate drop off.
St Mary’s is collecting through Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the K.C. Hall on the corner of State and South Union streets. Both are accepting the following items:
- Paper Products (towels, toilet paper, plates)
- Plastic spoons, forks, and knives
- Nonperishable food Items (Canned Goods, Can Openers, RTE food)
- Toiletries (Tooth Paste/Tooth Brushes, deodorant, bar soap, etc)
- Body Wipes
- Razors/Feminine Hygiene Products
- First Aid Supplies
- Tube Socks/Male & Female Clothes and undergarments
- Pet Food
For monetary donations, Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Operation Airdrop are the best options.
- Salvation Army (say 100% goes to those in need)
- Red Cross
- Operation Airdrop
Whichever you choose, we encourage you to take a moment to help our neighbors to the south.