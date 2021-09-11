Geoghegan-Fondren

Paul and Cyndie Dillon of Vidalia, LA and Fred Morris of Saucier, MS announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Leigh Geoghegan to Braxton Harrison Fondren, son of Brad Fondren and Janet Cloutier of Natchez, and Royce and Debbie Williams of Shreveport, Louisiana.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Vidalia High School in Vidalia, Louisiana, and is employed by Jordan Carriers, Inc in Natchez.

She is the granddaughter of Patsy Dillon and the late Edgar Dillon of Vidalia; the late William Maxie and Anabel Maxie of Natchez; and the late Rev. Fred Morris, Sr. and Marilyn Morris of Monticello.

The groom is a graduate of Cathedral High School in Natchez and is a graduate of Mississippi College in Clinton.

He is employed by Jordan Logistics, Inc in Natchez.

He is the grandson of Tom and Rhoda Bryan of Winder, Georgia, Charles McClelland of Cummings, Georgia, and the late Brady Fondren and Virginia Fondren of Natchez.

The wedding will be Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Rosalie Mansion in Natchez.

A reception will follow at Rosalie.

Formal invitations will be sent to out-of-town guests only.

Please visit http://www.theknot.com/ffinallyffondren to RSVP