Join St. Mary in Hurricane Ida relief effort, ‘Takin’ A Bite Outta Ida’ campaign

By Carrie Golden Lambert

St. Mary Basilica, Cathedral School and the Knights of Columbus are organizing a Hurricane Ida Relief effort for the River Parishes in the Archdiocese of New Orleans and areas in the Diocese of Baton Rouge including Hammond, Ponchatoula, Vacherie, etc.

As many of you are already aware, Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana and the Gulf Coast area very hard on Katrina’s 16th Anniversary. I know many of you have family and friends living in areas directly impacted by this devastating storm, and some of you were impacted when it wove its way up here. Because Ida didn’t stop after ramming the coast. She continued upwards and wreaked havoc all the way across her Northeast path.

First and foremost, we ask for prayers for all those impacted by Ida, including people in our community.

Second, we seek ways to put our Christian faith into action with Works of Mercy, for faith without works is dead indeed. We all have something — time, treasure and/or talent. For many it may be prayers — which are quite powerful and most welcome! For others you may be able to donate financially or drop off items. And for some we need help with talents of transportation, cooking, and sorting of items. This is how we roll — as a community we come together. In the 14 years that I have lived here one of the most impacting things I have learned about the Natchez community is that you are very generous. In addition to your prayers, here are other ways you can help:

Hicks Chicks set up an account for financial donations. The money will be used to purchase items, which they will sell us at cost. Call 601-445-8140 to donate to the Hurricane Ida Relief account.

There are labeled boxes at the Family Life Center (613 Main Street) for you to drop off items. Please enter through the parking lot doors. Items may be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until noon and 1 to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

If you would like to volunteer to help, please contact Carrie Lambert at 601-920-9538.

There will be an ongoing need for quite some time. We will continue receiving donations and plan to head down to areas in need every two to three weeks.

For those wishing to donate monies directly to areas, donations may be made via Venmo to Luling Area: @fatheranthonyo

Visit this site and you can purchase on Amazon or donate directly to the Catholic Charities for the Acadiana areas: Catholic Charities of Acadiana (catholiccharitiesacadiana.org)

Here is a list of items needed: Indoor cleaning supplies such as cleaning gloves, bleach, scrub brushes, paper-towels, wipes, brooms and push brooms, mops and detergent, sponges and dish detergent, Lysol spray, air fresheners and DampRid; foods and kitchen needs such as kitchen-lighters Ziplock bags, indoor trash bags, soft drinks, cooking oils, rice, powdered milk, peanut butter, jelly, bread, soups and broth ingredients, Gatorade, paper plates and plastic utensils, plastic cups, individually packaged snacks such as trail mix, protein bars, or Slim Jims, canned food with pop tops that are ready to eat such as spaghetti and meatballs and stews, condiments such as mayonnaise; personal hygiene items such as shampoo and soap, toilette paper, deodorant, Kleenex, laundry detergent, baby needs, toothpaste, contact solution, and feminine products; pharmacy items such as Tylenol and Advil, gastro medicines, first aid needs such as Band-Aids and rubbing alcohol, Pedialite, sting sticks, hand sanitizer; mosquito repellent, wasp spray, towels and pet supplies.

Thank you all for your assistance and God bless!

Carrie Golden Lambert is the youth minister at St. Mary Basilica.