Private funeral service for Barbara Hunter-Ellis, 69, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Sept. 6, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Zion B.C. with Pastor Leroy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Zion B.C. Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Public visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Barabara Ellis Hunter was born Feb. 18, 1952, Newellton, LA, the daughter of Rev. P.M. Germany and Willie Mae Franklin.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Samuel Johnson, IV; a great-grandson, Barrington Williams, Jr.

Barbara Ellis Hunter leaves to cherish her memories to; one son, Samuel Johnson, III; three daughters, Theresa Stampley (Gregory), both of Vidalia, LA, Rosalin Dean, Rogean Hunter, both of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Aaron Germany, Richard Germany, Calvin Johnson (Danell), all of Houston, TX; three sisters, Rosemary Bowman (William), Gardenia, CA, Mary Etta Germany, Eloise Clark (Ezell), both of Houston, TX; one Goddaughter, Gail Clark, Baton Rouge, LA; two God-Sisters, Martha Griggs, St. Joseph, LA, Virginia Lewis, Natchez, MS; nine grandchildren, Diamond Johnson, Samyra Johnson, Apple Johnson, Stephoneikka Green, Asia Grey, Horatio Grey, T’Keyah Green, Reginald Jordan, Germany Dean; one great-grandchild Reya Jordan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

COVID-19 Guidelines are strictly enforced. Wear a mask if able.