Join in fun at 2021 Cathedral Fall Festival

By Becky Jex

We would like to invite the entire community to join us this weekend at Cathedral School for one of the longest-running festivals in the South. On September 18th and 19th, you are invited to help us celebrate the 2021 Cathedral Fall Festival. Our annual tradition continues this year, with Midway Games on Saturday and Sunday, Adult Night festivities Saturday night, and Sunday Mass held on Cathedral School’s campus!

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring the whole family to enjoy Midway games including a petting zoo, cakewalk, a chance to win a Lifetime pro court portable basketball goal, face painting, and many new and exciting raffles! Our concession stand will feature Johnny’s pizza, our traditional juicy burgers, and other delicious food. A tailgate and beverage tent will be available to watch the game. Inside the multi-purpose room, we have festival sales, where you can buy casseroles, scratch cakes, arts and crafts, used books, and homemade candy. We have raffle tickets for chances to win $3,000 cash, an Apple IPAD mini, an Apple Watch, Apple Airpods Pro, a flat screen TV, a basket of cheer, $500 gas, a TG McCary portrait package, a $500 gift certificate to The Markets, a set of Vera Bradley luggage, a $500 gift certificate to Anne McDaniel Photography, and a Benelli Super Black Eagle 12-gauge shotgun! In addition, the elementary grades each have a class basket on display for silent auction bidding. Raffles and bids close on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Saturday night, join us outdoors on the “original” elementary playground for Adult Night! Dinner starts at 6:00pm and the paddle wheel starts at 7 p.m.!

The Paddle Wheel hosted by emcee, Walt Brown, starts at 7 p.m. We have wonderful prizes donated from our generous Miss-Lou businesses and individuals. This year we are happy to announce some fantastic trips like a 10-night stay in Playa Del Carmen, a trip to Disney, and a

week at a beautiful resort in Destin, Fl to name a few! We also have an incredible hunting package, works by local artists, a wine table and much much more!

The festival continues on Sunday, beginning with Mass at 10 a.m. held on Cathedral School campus in the gymnasium. The Midway games, concessions and festival sales continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please visit Cathedral’s new Fall Festival website at

www.CathedralFallFest.com where all things Fall Festival can now be purchased online! The site provides a heap of important information and has a shop where you can purchase Pre-Sold Paddles. Buying one of these will enter you once into each individual paddle at a discounted rate, as well as give you a chance to win $500 cash! You do not have to be present to win! On the site, you can also choose from our full list of individual paddle packages, as well as raffles, t-shirts and more! Please also visit Cathedral’s Fall Festival Facebook page for frequent information updates!

Kellen and I, along with our co-chairmen Carlyle and Bryant Killen, thank all of you who have given so generously of your time and contributions to this annual event in support of Cathedral School’s mission of excellence in education. On behalf of Cathedral School, we invite the entire community to come out, enjoy, and discover what the Cathedral family has to offer.

Becky Jex is chairman of the 2021 Cathedral Fall Festival