Tonya S. Campbell

March 13, 1969 – Sept. 6, 2021

FROGMORE — Funeral services for Tonya Shalon Campbell, 52, of Ferriday, LA, were held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial followed at the church cemetery with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating.

Mrs. Campbell, daughter of Ernest Campbell and Eliza Green McKeel was born in Shreveport, LA and died at her residence. She was a veteran of the US Navy earning an honorable discharge after serving six years in the military.

She is survived by her mother; two daughters, Lillionna Campbell and Brionna Bradford all of Ferriday; one brother, Terrall Campbell of Denver, CO; one grandchild, Malachi Bradford; two aunts, Justina Cook and her husband, Mackey and Patricia Green all of Ferriday; one uncle, Gene Green and his wife, Shirley of Shreveport, LA. Preceding her in death was her father.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.