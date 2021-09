Funeral service for Curtis Wendell Breland, 86, of Ferriday, La., will be held at Clayton Baptist Church on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Emile Bordelon, his Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow to Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Comer Funeral Home in Ferriday.