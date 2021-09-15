April 30, 1964 – Sept. 9, 2021

Funeral Services for Debra Ann Williams, 57, of Natchez, MS, who died September 9, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Walk through visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com