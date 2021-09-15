June 25, 1954 – Sept. 7, 2021

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Felvis Ferris Walton, 67, of Fayette, who died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Jackson will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Greater Faith Worship Center in Fayette with Rev. Kemp Burley officiating.

Burial will follow at the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. This is a walk-through visitation and we are practicing social distancing.

Felvis was born June 25, 1954, the son of Andrew James Walton and Hattie Gaines Walton. He attended Jefferson County High School. Mr. Walton joined Fellowship Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of Rev. W. C. Mazique. He enjoyed listening to all genres of music, watching westerns and admiring all of God’s creations.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five siblings, Sylvester Walton, Andrew Walton, Eddie James Walton, Alice Walton Banks and Thelma Jones.

Felvis leaves to cherish his memories: daughter Kelia E. Lane (Frederick); son Dewaskin “Ken” Ellis (Reva); brother Vernell Walton (Emma); sisters: Evelyn Fells, Mary Williams, Katie Horne (Tom), Johnny Ruth Jackson, Annell Perry and Elnora Huff (Eugene) other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com