Nov. 8, 1964 – Aug. 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for John Swoveland will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Community Chapel Church on Morgantown Rd, Natchez at 1pm. Services will be performed by Brother “Bo” Swilley.

John is survived by a daughter, Harley and her children Marcus and Aisha. His survivors also include three Sisters, one Brother as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or religious organization. Masks are requested during the service.