April 13, 1952 – Sept. 5, 2021

Larry Wayne Forman “Pud”, 69, of Natchez who passed on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Pud was born April 13, 1952, an Easter Sunday. He was the son of B.Z. Forman Jr. and Billie Jean Burnette Forman.

Pud graduated from Natchez High School in 1971, where he played football and was avid in track. He and his wife, Julia Savoy Forman were married for 25 wonderful years. Since his passion for was music, you could find him playing Under the Hill with the band named Mississippi Avenue. Pud also loved spending time fishing and hunting with his grandchildren. Over the years, he has had the privilege of playing with musical icons such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Rocky Sidney, Ace Cannon and our very own YZ Ealey.

Always a big-hearted man, his laughter was of such an extreme nature it was what most remembered as his best quality. Pud was a “jack of all trades” and able to do almost anything. He was a painter by trade and has completed some of the most beautiful work on local “turn of the century” homes in Natchez.

He is preceded in death by his father B.Z Forman Jr., Nephew Troy Williams, and daughter Rebecca Walker.

Survivors include his wife, Julia Savoy Forman; mother Billie Jean Burnette Forman; daughter, Jessica Forman Hoggatt and husband Lee; son, Benjamin Zoil Forman III; daughters, Jennifer Walker Holman and husband Anthony, Jessica Walker Hartwig and husband Tyler, Lana Walker and Chris Craft; sisters,Stinky Forman,Connie Forman Williams and husband Mark, Pam Forman Godbold and husband Ricky; brother R.T. Forman and wife Missy; Grandchildren Cade Cox, Bailee and Kinsley Anderson, Austin Hoggatt, Callie and Rustin Shoemaker , Mckenzie Craft, Landon and Benjamin Forman IV., Kyle Nations, Tyler Geno, Jacob Allemand, Carmen, Morgan and Becca Hartwig; and many nieces, nephews, brother/sister in laws, family and friends.