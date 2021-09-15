Funeral services for Lorraine White, 52, of Jonesville, LA will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the St. Mark Baptist Church in Jonesville under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA.

Burial will follow at the St. Mary cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6pm at the St. Mark BC.

Mrs. White, daughter of Sam White and Agnes Watson was born in Ferriday and died at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

She is survived by two children, Walter White and Connie White; three sisters, Irma Watson and Agnes White; Geraldine Washington and her husband, Greg all of Jonesville; her life time companion, John Hood, Jr. of Ferriday; eight grandchildren and a special granddaughter, Kailyn Wilkerson; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her parents and three sisters, Emma Jean Jackson, Mary Watson and Patricia Evans.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com