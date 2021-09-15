May 26, 1926 – Sept. 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Monroe Elery, 95, of Natchez, who died Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Natchez, will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at True Love Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Dunbar, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. The visitation at the funeral home is a walk-through visitation and we are practicing social distancing.

Monroe was born May 26, 1926 in the Natchez, the son of Sue Willie Harris Elery and Walter Elery. He was a member of True Love Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a honorary deacon. Mr. Elery also held memberships with the Good Samaritan Club and Linwood Society. He enjoyed working in his yard.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, one Godson, five brothers, two sisters and one son-in-law.

Monroe leaves to cherish his memories: wife Vera Lee Griffin Elery; four sons: Thomas Monroe Elery, Robert James Elery, Kenneth Dale Elery (Penelope) and Ronnie Edward Elery; three daughters: Betty Lee Jefferson, Dorothy Burrell and Fannie Lorraine McClay (Tyrone); 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

