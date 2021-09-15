River Oaks physicality biggest concern for Delta Charter Friday night

FERRIDAY — Coming off an emphatic 42-0 win over Delhi High School last Thursday night, Delta Charter School will look to stay undefeated when it travels to Monroe, La. to take on LHSAA District 2-1A newcomer River Oaks School Friday night.

Kickoff between the Storm (2-0, 1-0) and the Mustangs (1-1, 1-0) is slated for 7 p.m. River Oaks defeated Tensas High School 34-12 in its district opener last Friday night.

Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said he was more than pleased with both the offense and defense in last week’s district opener, but that special teams still need some improvement.

“Really impressed with the defense. I thought we tackled well. Offensively, we moved the ball well. Blocked well. We need to tackle better on special teams,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said that practice has gone well so far this week and that the wet weather associated with the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas has not played a factor.

“We’re trying to work out some wrinkles, get ready for our opponent, and get the scheme down,” Wheeler said.

As for what the main focal points in practice will be this week in getting Delta Charter ready for River Oaks, Wheeler said, “Staying gap-sound in our defense. Making sure that we play physical and know our assignments.”

Even though the Mustangs are the newest member of District 2-1A, Wheeler said he got a preview of what to expect when the two teams faced off in a scrimmage last year.

“They’re I-formation offensively. They rely heavily on the run. They’ve got some big kids up front. We’ve got to make sure that we stay the course on what we’re doing,” Wheeler said. “They’re a 4-2 on defense. They’ve got some kids who tackle well. We’ve got to make sure the scheme is sound on blocking.”

Wheeler said what concerns him the most about River Oaks is its physicality.

“They’re a physical team. We’ve just got to make sure we hold up against that,” Wheeler said.

As for what it will take for the Storm to come out with a win Friday night in a key district match-up, Wheeler said, “Just play sound on defense. Make sure we tackle well. Offensively, be physical up front and move the ball well. No turnovers.”