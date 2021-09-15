June 30, 1937 – Sept. 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Robert James Ashley, 84, of Natchez who passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at his residence in the Kingston Community will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home Cahpel with Rev. Vicki Landrum officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird funeral Home.

Mr. Robert was born June 30, 1937 in Natchez, MS the son of Prim Byletfus Ashley and Lillian Clara McManus Ashley.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his church family.

He was raised in the Kingston Community his entire life and attended the school at Kingston and finished in the Adams County schools in Natchez. He started work at International Paper Company when it first opened and was there for 45 years before he retired. He was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church for many years and considered all there as part of his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Clara Maxine Woods Ashley and sister, Pearl Gail Ashley.

Survivors include his daughter Wanda Renee Thompson and husband Horace L. Thompson, his son, Allen Dale Ashley and wife Deborah Ashley. Also, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Delaney, Will Delaney, Dempsey White, Randy Cowart, Gregg Thompson and Wayne Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard McManus, Mike Smith, Tony Smith and Clyde Faulkner.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.