ACCS prepares for war in the trenches

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School offensive and defensive line coach Rudy Wilson watches his players run through formations as a steady rain soaks his cap and beads of water collect on his upside-down sunglasses. The Rebels (2-1) play host to district opponent St. Aloysius (0-4) on Friday night.

AC is preparing for what could be a war in the trenches. Rain would slow the game down and force teams to run the ball to maintain ball security.

“We get ready to play in wet conditions with a lot of drill work,” Wilson said. “We use a lot of ropes and sled work. I tell my linemen all the time, they may not have the speed and agility a running back or receiver would have, but they have to have a lot better footwork than backs do. Linemen have to get to where they are going in two quick steps.”

St. Aloysius poses a challenge to the Rebels because they have a good-sized line on offense and defense. Additionally, the Flashes have a couple of running backs who are pretty shifty if they can get into open space, he said.

AC head coach David King drilled his team on different packages to run the ball if the game is a war in the trenches. Wilson said it would be crucial for his team to win that war.

“You have to control both sides of the ball and not turn it over,” Wilson said. “They like to run the ball. It’s going to be a challenge to stop them. Running the ball on a wet field, the offense has the advantage because they know where they are going. St.Al is an aggressive team.”

Offense starts with the snap, and slick conditions could make that a challenge. Quarterback and center will work on that exchange through reps in practice and during the game on the sideline.

Center Edarius “Big E,” Green said he is not worried about snapping a wet ball because of his big hands. He said playing football in the rain is not his favorite. Rain will make keeping solid footing a challenge.

“I slide because I’m a big guy,” Green said. “Everything is slippery, but I’m going to have to play through it.”

The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at Adams County Christian School.