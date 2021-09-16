May 26, 1947 – Sept. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Scott McDonald, 74, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Natchez will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. Kendrick “Ricky” McDonald officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing. This is a walk-through visitation.

Dorothy was born May 26, 1947 in Fayette, the daughter of Clemmon Scott, Sr. and Willie Lee Hutcherson. She was a 1967 graduate of Liddell High School and was a caregiver. Mrs. McDonald was a member of Crown Point United Methodist Church where she served as an usher and enjoyed gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clemmon Scott, Jr.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Herbert McDonald; two daughters: Shelia McGilbra (Curtis) of DeSoto,TX and Amy Elery (Michael) of Natchez; brothers: John E. Williams(Maggie) of Baton Rouge, Nathaniel Williams (Linda) of Natchez, Cammie Hutcherson of Fayette; sisters: Sandra Scott-Holmes of San Francisco, Ca, Brenda Hutcherson of Memphis; grandchildren: Dene’Shara Tucker (Ramsey), De’Necia Wilson (Jimmy), and Karlon McGilbra; great grandchildren, Madyson Donald, Patrick Donald, Jr, Kamsey Bethel, Carleigh Williams, Terryon Tucker; Godson, Kentrale King (Tanya) of Memphis; special cousin, Emma Eanochs of Fayette; best friends, Mary Rounds and Elizabeth Blanton and other relatives and friends.

