July 29, 1955 – Sept. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral service for Horace Bolden, 69, of Jackson, who died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Jackson will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of the service. You are required to wear a mask and we are practicing social distancing.

Horace was born July 29, 1952 in Natchez, the son of Dora Bolden and Horace William. He was a landscaper with Green Realty and enjoyed watching sports and old westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Warner Bolden and sister Dorothy Bolden.

Horace leaves to cherish his memories his sisters, Beverly Hutcherson of Memphis, Bridget Jackson (Donald), Alice Woods of Natchez, Lela Bolden and Alberta Roy of Milwaukee, WI and Irma Bolden of Dallas, TX; favorite niece, Rita Bolden and other relatives and friends.

