Looking back, Sept. 16: Chad Ridley scores six touchdowns as Trinity defeats WCCA in Saint’s first game after 9/11

TWENTY YEARS AGO — Chad Ridley throws two touchdown passes to Ryan Rachal, has two touchdown runs, returns a punt 39 yards for a TD and returns a kickoff 86 yards for a score as Trinity Episcopal holds on to beat WCCA 48-37.

TEN YEARS AGO — Jarrett Lee goes 21-for-27 passing for 213 yards and one touchdown, a 19-yarder to Rueben Randle with 11:56 left, and LSU holds Mississippi State to 193 total yards as the No. 3 Tigers beat the No. 25 Bulldogs 19-6.

FIVE YEARS AGO — Marty Lewis throws a three-hitter and helps her own cause by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Allie Feltus goes 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored as Cathedral defeats Franklin Academy 10-0.