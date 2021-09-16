WCCA hosts softball, Cathedral hosts soccer and ACCS hosts JV football in today’s local lineup, Sept. 16, 2021

Published 10:27 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

By Staff Reports

Prep softball

Discovery Christian School at WCCA, JV – 4 p.m.; V – 5:30 p.m.

Cathedral at Franklin Academy, JV – 5 p.m.; V – 6:15 p.m.

Centreville Academy at Parklane Academy, 5 p.m. (B/A)

Prep girls’ soccer

Copiah Academy at Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.

Prep JV football

Tri-County Academy at ACCS, 7th-Grade Game – 5:30 p.m.; JV Game – 6:30 p.m.

Cathedral at Copiah Academy, 7th-Grade Game – 5:30 p.m.; Middle School Game – 7 p.m.

Centreville Academy at Hillcrest Christian School, 6 p.m.

Livestock theft added to charges in animal cruelty case

NASD partnering with state health department to routinely screen students for COVID-19

Best of preps week one winner: Michael Anderson Jr.

Update: 'Everyone is safe' as police investigate dead body in Cathedral Field House

