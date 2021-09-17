‘It’s big to come back’ NHS standout Davis returns to lead Bulldog offense

NATCHEZ —Three years after graduating from Troy University, former Natchez wide receiver Sidney Davis is now leading the offensive attack for Natchez High School.

“It’s big to come back and invest in where I come from,” Davis said. “I know how hard it is for these kids, just for them to get their name out there and get exposure. I wanted to come back and help my community.”

Davis tried a career in the Canadian Football League after college but eventually returned to Natchez. Unsure of his next move, Davis started coaching and got an interview at Natchez High School and eventually was named offensive coordinator at the school where he earned all-state, all-district and all-city honors.

Playing Career

Davis represented his community on Friday nights as a Bulldog totaling more than 5,500 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career. His senior year, he was named All-Metro Player of the Year.

The biggest highlight of his time at Natchez High was tying the state record for 18 receptions in a game. That record came in a game his sophomore year when Natchez played an Oak Grove team coached by Brett Farve and won 41-40.

Davis began his college football career at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit. He caught 19 passes for 214 yards and rushed three times for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

At Troy University, he had 644 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions. Playing at different colleges, he has learned more about offenses and carries that knowledge into his coaching.

“When you play the receiver position you know where the quarterback should throw the ball and how to beat coverages,” Davis said. “Usually, I’m just looking at the pass concepts. However, I have been around coaches who have taught me how to use blocking schemes to run the ball. I use all of that to lead this offense. My assistants John Ferguson and Kevin Campbell have helped a lot.”

Natchez’s offense

Natchez’s approach to offense is to spread the ball around to several great athletes. Mike Wiliams Jr., Josh Thomas and Traylon Minor are all different weapons of attack. The Bulldogs have a combination of speed and possession in their wideouts. Quarterback Kyreek Murray has shown good development, he said.

His offense is all about being aggressive and attacking. Natchez scored 74 points in two games this season.

“We want to be fast, up tempo and play through the whistle,” Davis said. “I just like guys who play with heart. If you play with heart it takes you a long way over someone with skill. “

More than football

Coaching in his hometown is like someone flipped a script, Davis said.

“You are now leading them and trying to make them better men and football players,” Davis said. “I had a great head coach at Troy. Neal Brown was like a father figure to me. It is more than just football when you are dealing with these kids here.”

Natchez (3-0) faces off against Hazlehurst at 6 p.m. Saturday at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson.