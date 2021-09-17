Local lineup: ACCS, Cathedral, Vidalia hosts opponents Friday night

Published 11:33 am Friday, September 17, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

Friday, Sept. 17

Prep football

St. Aloysius at ACCS, 7 p.m.

Pisgah High School at Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Jonesboro-Hodge at Vidalia, 7 p.m.

Delta Charter at River Oaks, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Richland, 7 p.m.

Jefferson County at East Marion, 7 p.m.

Wilkinson County at Crystal Springs, 7 p.m.

Centreville Academy at Silliman Institute, 7 p.m.

Sicily Island at Ouachita Christian School, 7 p.m.

Newton County Academy at WCCA, 7 p.m.

More News

All aglow: Second holiday movie to be filmed in Natchez

Positive COVID test forces Vidalia to forfeit game against Jonesboro-Hodge

Week 5 Scores: High School Football

Crime Reports: Sept. 17, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who is best in the SEC this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...