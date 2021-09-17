Looking back Sept. 17, 2021: Cathedral’s Caleb Upton throws a Hail Mary pass to defeat Stringer

TWENTY YEARS AGO — Christy White and Paula Duncan defeat Lou Ellen Alford and Katie Mahoney, 6-2, 7-6 to win the Women’s 3.0 doubles division at the 24th annual Cathedral Fall Festival Tennis Tournament at Duncan Park.

TEN YEARS AG0 — After escaping several Stringer defenders, Caleb Upton throws a Hail Mary pass that is caught by Daniel Huffines, who runs it in for a 56-yard TD with 1:07 left at the Cathedral Green Wave pulls out a 36-33 win.

FIVE YEARS AGO — Ronald Williams throws for 147 yards and three touchdowns while Malik Hampton has three TD runs as the Ferriday Trojans defeat Concordia Parish rival Vidalia 40-8, their eighth straight victory over the Vikings.