Storm come out victorious in trip to Monroe

Published 11:59 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

MONROE, La. — Delta Charter traveled to Monroe and came out victorious with a 30-16 win over River Oaks. The Storm are undefeated three games into the season. 

“It is exciting to be 3-0,” Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said. “Our offensive line blocked well. Peyton Roberts had 187 yards and three touchdowns. Our defense stepped up and played well in the second half.”

Delta Charter got off to a great start by moving the football down the field. However, a storm moved through Monroe forcing the game to be delayed for 45 minutes. Wheeler said his kids were able to stay focused.

“I’m proud of them, they really played hard,” Wheeler said. “ Our other touchdown came from a pass by Juvari Singleton to Jestin Garrison.”

The Storm are scheduled to play at Oak Grove next Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

