Bulldogs let game get away, coach says

RICHLAND — Franklin County played well but not well enough to win as they fell 20-12 to Richland Friday night. Head Coach B.J. Smithhart said it was a game they could have won.

“We let that one get away, we are better than that, we are better than that team. I feel like we were better,” Smithhart said. “I feel like we let it get away. We should have won that one.”

The Bulldogs scored on a J’Marlin Green rush and a pass from Va’Quez Rancifer to Reshon Baker.

After last week, Smithhart said his team needed consistency to beat Richland and they were consistent on offense. Unfortunately, they fumbled the ball five times which slowed down offensive progress.

“We were able to move the ball more consistently on offense,” Smithhart said. “We put the ball on the ground five times and lost one. It took away our momentum. They were not as consistent as us between the twenties, but once they got in the red zone they punched it in. They made the most of their chances.”