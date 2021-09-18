Centreville Academy edges out Silliman Institute

CLINTON, La. — Centreville Academy and Silliman Institute renewed their longtime rivalry Friday night and somehow the Tigers rallied from a third-quarter deficit to defeat the Wildcats 26-24.

“We pulled it out. It was a sloppy game,” Centreville assistant coach Brian Stutzman said. “Silliman’s a big rivalry. And in a rivalry game, anything can happen. (We had) a lot of penalties, a lot of mental errors.”

The game was tied at 6-6 at halftime and then Silliman then went ahead 18-12 in the third quarter. However, the Tigers were in no mood to lose to a team that entered this match-up with a 1-3 overall record. And they finally got the break they needed when it mattered the most.

“We recovered a fumble in the end zone. Then we kept them out and held on for the win,” Stutzman said.

Stutzman said the keys to Centreville’s comeback win were that the Tigers were finally able to establish the running game and that they were able to sustain some drives offensively. He added that penalties hurt them a lot in the first half.

“We were behind the chains a lot in the first half,” Stutzman said.

Centreville (5-1) hosts Central Hinds Academy for homecoming Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.