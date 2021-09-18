Crime reports: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Published 11:05 am Saturday, September 18, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests
Reports — Friday
Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.
False alarm on Cemetery Road.
False alarm on Northgate Road.
Reports — Thursday
False alarm on Franklin Street.
Harassment on Itasca Drive.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Burglary on St. Charles Avenue.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Abandoned vehicle on St. Catherine Street.
Abandoned vehicle on North Union Street.
Breaking and entering on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Parker Street.
Threats on Alice Lane.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Threats on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.
Disturbance on Watts Avenue.
False alarm on Pecan Way.
False alarm on Oak Hill Drive.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Wednesday
Bomb threat on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Threats on McKnelly Road.
Simple assault on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on Parker Street.
Three traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Daisy Street.
Two traffic stops on Watkins Street.
Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Greystone Place.
Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Canal Street.
False alarm on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Willie Edward Knight, 65, 141 Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charges of moved within 300 feet of school or daycare and failure to register as a sex offender. Held on $6,000 bond.
Carey Jason Witten, 54, 91 Beau Pré Road, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Lathyn Thomas Perkins, 23, 31 Roseland Forest Road, Natchez, on charges of fleeing or eluding law enforcement and contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.
Reports — Friday
Shots fired on Greenfield Road.
Reports — Thursday
Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.
Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.
Petit larceny on Deerfield Road.
Fraud/false pretense on Barth Street.
Theft at Sybil’s Cottage Grocery.
Forgery/embezzlement o North Commerce Street.
Suspicious activity on Steam Plant Road.
Grand larceny on River Terminal Road.
Theft on State Street.
Assisting motorist on Graves Avenue.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Threats on West Wilderness Road.
Traffic stop at Flyover.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Reports — Wednesday
Bomb threat at Co-Lin Circle.
Accident on Lower Woodville Road.
Two intelligence reports on Sandy Creek Road.
Simple assault on Hobo Fork Road.
Welfare concern/check on State Park Road.
Intelligence report on Yearick Drive.
Accident on Carthage Point Road.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Holly Reynolds, 38, 625 Red Shoe Road, Bosier City, Louisiana, on charges of introducing contraband, possession of schedule III drugs.
Perneicia Simpson, 27, 250 Oregon Trail, Monroe, Louisiana, on charges of introduction of contraband.
Eshawn Edwards, 18, 131 Southside Drive, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Henry W. Hankston Jr., 41, 220, Fudrickar Street, on charges of unauthorized use of motor vehicles. Drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs.
Zachary T. Williamson , 26, 335 Grayson Road, Clayton, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs.
Brittany N. Higginbottom, 24, 233 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Patrick J. Ford, 58, 211 Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of resisting an officer, aggravated battery of a dating partner and a bench warrant for failure to pay.
Reports — Thursday
Disturbance on US84
Unwanted person on Ralphs Road
Juvenile problem on Lynwood
Unwanted person on Sunflower Lane
Medical call on Murray Drive
Nuisance animals on Roy Kemp Road
Drug law violation on Carter Street
Cruelty to juvenile on Lynwood Street
Introduction of Contraband on Carter Street
Disturbance on Kyle Road
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Westlake Drive
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Donald Drive
Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on US84
Disturbance on Greathouse Street
Welfare check on Eloise Road
Reports — Wednesday
Miscellaneous call on Harbor Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Magnolia Street
Medical call on US84
Reckless driving on Louisiana 425
Fight on US84
Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road
Disturbance on Burl Roberts Road
Miscellaneous call on Margaret Circle
Simple escape on US84
Medical call on Lee Avenue