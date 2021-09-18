Crystal Springs dominates Wilkinson County

CRYSTAL SPRINGS — Crystal Springs dominated in their 54-6 victory over Wilkinson County High School. Wildcat head coach Jeffery Gibson said the Tigers were a little too much for his team.

He said his team will have to go back to the drawing board to prepare for Port Allen next week.

Wilkinson County missed tackles and were in the position to make plays but couldn’t make them, he said.

“In 20 years of coaching, this is probably the worst loss I have experienced,” Gibson said. “We were not there tonight. They had a couple of good players. I thought we competed better with other schools like Natchez. Crystal Springs was intimidating. We got beat, no excuses. We weren’t prepared so I take full responsibility. We will see what guys want to be here on Monday.”

WCHS’s bright spot in the game was a freshman who scored their only touchdown. Cordarious Tolliver took a kickoff return to the house.

As a team, they had a lot of penalties and played sloppy football. Gibson said he takes responsibility for their play and will go back to the drawing board on Monday to prepare for their next game.

“It is one thing to get beat but it is another thing when the effort is not there. We have to look at some things and get the guys ready to play on the field. We will bounce back. I want to thank the community for their support. We haven’t had a lot of success but we are a work in progress. We want to be productive citizens and that is what we are working towards.”