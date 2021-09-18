Takin’ A Bite Outta Ida Campaign a success

By Carrie Lambert

Thank you to everyone that donated to this Hurricane Ida Relief campaign. Your generosity was and is overwhelming – as I knew it would be.

I want to give a special shout of thanks out to: 1) our drivers who went down to Luling on 9/11: Kenny Woo, Butch and Allene Butler, Kevin Friloux, and Inger Frye; 2) the Knights of Columbus who helping us load, taking in donations, etc.; 3) Susan Nielsen, Janet Aubic, Butch and Allene Butler who helped with sorting at the FLC on Friday; and 4) Cathedral School for all their donations and Cara Moody for transporting them to the FLC.

Also, thank you all for your prayers, because I know you’re praying from all the fruits that have been born. In only a few days we collected enough to fill four pickup trucks, a 4×8-foot trailer, and my sedan.

How are the people hit by Ida doing?

Well, let me tell you, not even a hurricane can squelch the spirit of Louisianians! When our caravan of supplies arrived, we were met with warm smiles, words of welcome and thanksgiving, and offered a hot meal. Many of the people greeting us and helping had lost everything during the storm but were there helping others. It looked to be about 100 people cooking, greeting, sorting items, unloading supplies, etc.

Driving around the area down there was very heartbreaking, though. It did, indeed, look like a war zone (as some have described it), and reminded me of Katrina – blue tarps everywhere, houses gutted with the remains piled up on the curb, trees on top of houses, trees on top of power lines, downed trees everywhere. Help will be needed for quite some time, so we will be going down there every 2 weeks with supplies. I thank you from the bottom of my heart – as do the people down south in Louisiana – for your generosity. Here are the ways you can help:

Hicks Chicks set up an account for people to make financial donations to and the money in that account will be used to purchase items; they will sell us items at cost. Call 601-445-8140 and ask to donate to the Hurricane Ida Relief account.

There are boxes at the St. Mary Basilica Family Life Center (613 Main Street) for you to drop off items. Please enter through the parking lot doors. You can see the boxes when you walk in. Items may be dropped off Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; Fridays 7:30 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer to help in any of the ways listed below, please contact me at 601-920-9538 Sorting supplies at the Family Life Center Transporting donated items (which will take place on Saturdays) from the Family Life Center to Louisiana. The use of pickup trucks or vans are especially welcome.

For those wishing to donate monies directly to areas, donations may be made to: Venmo to Luling Area: @fatheranthonyo Go to this site and you can purchase on Amazon or donate directly to the Catholic Charities for the Acadiana areas: Catholic Charities of Acadiana (catholiccharitiesacadiana.org)



Carrie Lambert is youth minister for St. Mary Basilica Parish.

HERE IS A FULL LIST OF THE ITEMS NEEDED:

INDOOR CLEANING:

-Cleaning gloves

-Bleach

-Scrub Brushes

-Paper-Towels

-Wipes

-Brooms & Push-Brooms

-Mops & Detergent

-Sponges & Dish Detergent

-Lysol spray

-Air fresheners

-DampRid

FOODS / KITCHEN NEEDS:

-Kitchen-lighters

-Zip-lock bags / indoor trash bags

-Softdrinks

-Cooking Oils

-Rice

-Powdered – Milk

-Peanut Butter

-Jelly

-Bread

-Soups / Broth ingredients

-Fruit (bananas, oranges, grapes, etc.)

-Gatorade

-Paper plates and plastic utensils

-Plastic cups

-Individually packaged snacks (trail mix, protein bars, slim jims)

-Canned food with pop tops that are ready to eat (spaghetti and meatballs, stews, etc.)

-Condiments (i.e. mayo)

PERSONAL HYGIENE:

-Shampoo/Soap, etc.

-Toilette Paper

-Deodorant

-Kleenex

-Laundry detergent

-Baby needs

-Toothpaste

-Contact Solution

-Feminine Products

PHARMACY :

-Tylenol, Advil etc.

-Gastro medicines

-First Aid needs

-Band-Aid

-Rubbing alcohol

-Pedialite

-Sting sticks

-hand sanitizer

OTHER:

-Mosquito repellent

-Wasp Spray

-Towels

-Pet supplies