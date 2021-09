Dec. 12, 1936 – Sept. 16, 2021

Funeral services for Dan Eugene Brister, 84, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church in Natchez, on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dillon Wittcliff and Tim Vanier officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.