Man dies of possible drowning at Natchez State Park

Published 4:59 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man died Saturday night of a possible drowning at Natchez State Park.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced 27-year-old Eric Minor dead at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m uncertain of all of the circumstances, however, an autopsy will be performed for toxicology studies (to confirm the) manner of death,” Lee said.

Lee said Minor was with his girlfriend and not alone at the park.

“I was told (she) tried to rescue him,” he said.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

More News

UPDATE: Man drowned after falling from pier at Natchez State Park, sheriff says

Man dies of possible drowning at Natchez State Park

Hyrdro plant’s role, future critical for Vidalia

Dan Eugene Brister

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who is best in the SEC this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...