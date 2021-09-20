Adams County, Natchez officials hit snag with recreation agreement

NATCHEZ — The city and county are going their separate ways in terms of maintaining and improving parks, but are in the process of wrapping up details of an agreement to share costs of operating the Natchez Aquatic Center and nearby soccer fields.

The city is voiding the previous interlocal parks agreement as of the end of this month, said Scott Slover, county attorney. Under that agreement, a nine-member recreation commission was in charge of operation and maintenance of all city and county parks, as well as the swimming pool.

Under a new proposed agreement, the city and county plan to operate and maintain the parks within its jurisdiction. However, “both parties have expressed a desire to work together and split all costs (associated with operating the pool, multi-purpose building and soccer fields),” he said. “I think most of the expenses are fine. The question that remains is the salary of the director.”

In May of this year, Slover drafted the new interlocal agreement dealing with joint city and county operation of the swimming pool and soccer fields. That agreement reduces the number of recreation commissioners from nine to six and limits their scope of responsibility to overseeing the pool and soccer fields.

At its Aug. 10 meeting, the city’s board of aldermen approved that agreement and sent it back to the county for approval.

Last week, representatives of the county and city met to tie up loose ends of that agreement, but hit a snag. The city was unaware of the number of employees hired at the swimming pool, as well as other expenditures, said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

“We were surprised to find out in addition to the director, they have a full-time office worker. They also have an attorney on retainer and have hired their own accounting firm. We are only talking about the pool and soccer fields,” he said. “They don’t need an accounting firm or an attorney on retainer. Their bills should go through the county’s billing process. That’s where we are hoping this is headed.”

The full-time office worker is paid $11 per hour. The salary of the director, Fay Minor, is expected to be reduced from $60,000 currently to an as-yet-determined amount because of the reduction in the scope of responsibility of the position.

“We came to a consensus to pay a salary to the pool director a fair market wage for operating the pool six months out of the year,” Gibson said. “I think that’s going to settle out somewhere around $30,000 a year.”

The city and county have agreed to get together for another meeting to decide on salaries and other expenditures for the pool at 9 a.m. on Thursday, he said.

“Our condition for the meeting is that we are able to see their counter on salaries and expenditures before Thursday,” Gibson said.

“The salary of the pool director has to go down,” said Ricky Gray, District 4 supervisor. “She still getting paid as parks and recreation director and she does not work in that capacity anymore. The city didn’t even know they had an employee out there other than the director. The mayor asked the question about what is needed out there. We are trying to spend the taxpayers’ money responsibly.”

Jimmy Ware, a member of the current recreation commission, presented a budget to the supervisors on Monday of $185,000, which includes the two employees at their current pay rates.

Ware spoke to the county board on Monday, telling them they need someone at the pool area at all times for security reasons.

“We’ve arrived in the mornings and had dogs and cats get in the pool area. We have had homeless people get in there. The year before last, we had a lady get in there and I had to save her,” he said. “What is a life worth? We have high school kids around there every day. We have baseball players out there all the time. Someone needs to be there. If they don’t have a full-time person there, they are going to have to pay for security.”

Ware said on average, 140 people a day use the pool during the summer months. This summer, about 60 children and 27 adults went through swimming lessons at the pool.

“We had one lady who was 64 years old take swimming lessons,” Ware said.