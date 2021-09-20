Natchez Police are investigating Saturday morning shooting on East Franklin Street

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday at 42 East Franklin St.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said there were a total of six older men sitting around a pool table playing cards when they heard gunshots.

Bullets grazed 67-year-old Percy Knight and 68-year-old Eli Grunnel on the head and face and struck 67-year-old Adolf Green in the arm.

“Pretty much everyone hit the floor,” Daughtry said. He added none of the injuries to the three men were life-threatening and some did not need medical attention.

Daughtry said it was the second time shots had been fired at that location in a two-week period. He said investigators do not think the victims were targeted.

“These gentlemen just happened to be there,” he said.

Daughtry said evidence was recovered from the scene and the incident remains under investigation. Those with any information should contact the Natchez Police Department

at 601-442-3930 or can leave an anonymous tip by calling Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or by downloading the P3 tips app.