Johnny Collier

Aug. 3, 1955 – Sept. 18, 2021

Funeral services for Johnny Tyrone Collier, 66, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home, 609 Alabama Ave. in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6pm at the funeral home.

Mr. Collier, son of Johnny and Laverne Lloyd Collier was born in Ferriday and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. He was a security officer at Angola State Prison. He was also an honorable discharged veteran of the US Army after serving six years of active duty.

He is survived by one daughter, Patrinia Collier; three sisters, Carolyn Johnson and Belinda Collier all of Ferriday; Gladys Butler and her husband, Donald of Natchez; three grandchildren, Kaneesha Collier, Mytresja Bachus and Maurice Bachus, Jr.; special cousins, Gull “Bud” Collier of Ferriday and Darnell Washington of Lake Charles, LA. Mr. Collier is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Janet Collier.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

