Special election Nov. 2 will decide District 38 senate seat and Adams County tax collector

NATCHEZ — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has set Nov. 2 as the special election date to fill the offices of two members of the Mississippi Senate who have resigned — including Tammy Witherspoon of District 38, which includes Adams, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties.

Also, a new Adams County Tax Collector will be selected Nov. 2 to replace Rose Patterson, who died on Jan. 11 of this year from complications of COVID 19.

Terrence Bailey, long-time employee of the tax collector’s office, was appointed by the Adams County Board of Supervisors to fill the position until the Nov. 2 election.

Bailey served as bookkeeper during Peter Burns’ tenure as tax collector and was appointed chief deputy clerk by Patterson. He is running for tax collector and faces Calvin Butler, a former member of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, and Glen Harrison.

Witherspoon resigned her state senate seat June 30 to become mayor of her hometown, Magnolia.

Sampson Jackson of Preston also resigned his state senate seat on June 30, the last day of the state budget year.

The special election is non-partisan. Candidates who have qualified to run for Witherspoon’s vacated seat are Kelvin E. Butler of Magnolia, who held the District 38 seat from 2004 until Witherspoon defeated him in 2016, and Gary Brumfield, a pastor from McComb.