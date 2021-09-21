Theresa Louise Suggs Beach

May 20, 1958 – Sept. 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Theresa Louise Suggs “Terry” Beach, 63, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on September 19, 2021, at Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, MS will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Suggs Cemetery 743 Stampley Rd Fayette, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Leon Bullen and Bro Tim Wentworth officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Theresa was born on May 20, 1958, in Columbus, MS, to Thedford Butler Suggs Sr and Patricia LaVonne Hunter Suggs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thedford Buttler Suggs Sr. and Patricia Hunter Suggs; maternal grandmother, Emma Hunter and paternal grandmother Florence Suggs.

Theresa leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted husband, Donald Beach; three sons, David Beach and wife Katie of Vidalia, LA, Chris Beach and wife Deborah of Olive Branch, MS and Jonathan Beach of Natchez; two daughters, Alicia Beach Calhoun and husband Jeff of Coldwater, MS and Kimberly Beach Sanders and husband Jeremy of Natchez, MS; Grandchildren : Lillie Beach, Ella Beach, Caroline Cotton, Thomas Cotten III, Carli Ricks, Nathan Ricks, Jordan Beach, Destin Beach, Samuel Beach, Mathew Beach, Dalton Rider, Jeremy Beach, Tiffani Freeman, Hunter Calhoun, Misty Calhoun and Maci McCaslier; and one great grandchild, Lane Kinstley; two brothers, Thedford Suggs Jr and Micheal Suggs; two sisters Janice Suggs Carter and Vicky Suggs Ratliff; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.