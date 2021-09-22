Barbara McKnight McClain

Sept. 22, 1954 – Sept. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Barbara “Bobbie Jean” McKnight McClain, 66 of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Natchez, will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Zion Flower Baptist Church with Rev. Larry McClain officiating. Burial will follow at Daughters of Zion B.C under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Barbara was born Sept. 22, 1954, the daughter of Sam and Beulah McKnight in Adams County, MS. She became self-employed for The Gillian Group, PLLC. for 21 years. She was a member of LF&C Society, Good Samaritan and Zion Flower Usher Board where she served as the secretary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, Lucinda McKnight; two sisters: Helen Johnson and Katherine McKnight Warfield and five brothers: Samuel McKnight, Jessie McKnight Sr., Charlie McKnight Sr., Henry McKnight Sr., and Julius McKnight Sr.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband of 49 years, Edgar McClain, Sr.; two daughters, Kenyatta McClain and Erica McClain, both of Natchez, MS; one son, Edgar (Karena) McClain, Jr. of Ferriday, LA; eight grandchildren, La’Caela McClain, JaKennedy McClain, Milahn McClain, Brandon McClain, Kenya Galmore, Katelyn Galmore, Ja’Valrick Davis, and Key’ Aira Davis; two sisters, Shelia McKnight and Alma Myles both of Natchez, MS; four sisters-in-law, Anges McKnight, Ethel Mae McKnight, Freddie Mae McKnight and Charlotte Payne all of Natchez, MS; three brothers- in-law, Edward Johnson and William Warfield, Sr.; both of Natchez, MS and Larry McClain of Albany, GA; special family members and friends, Audrey Lee Rice, Rev. Johnny Elery, Edith Logan and Marguerite Green; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.