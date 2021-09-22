April 1, 1926 – Sept. 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Bebly Whiting, 95, of Natchez, who died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in Natchez, will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 5 until 6 p.m. and will continue on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing. There will be limited seating for the service.

Bebly was born April 1, 1926, the son of Mammie Whiting and Monroe Whiting. He attended Anchorage School and was a plant worker. Mr. Whiting served in the United States Army in World War II. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Amelia Whiting, daughter, Betty Washington, two grandsons, four brothers and three sisters.

Bebly leaves to cherish his memories, three sons, Bebly Grays, Jr. Charles Grays and W.D. Whiting; three daughters, Patricia Johnson, Delores Holiday and Catherine Holiday; 29 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews who loved him dearly.

