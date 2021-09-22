April 27, 1923 – Sept. 15, 2021

SIBLEY — Graveside services for Julia King McFarland, 98, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. This is a walk-through visitation and we are practicing social distancing.

Julia was born April 27, 1923 in Sibley, the daughter of Mary Jane Goings King and Jonas Jake King. Throughout her working life, she was a childcare provider, chef at the International House, beauty salon manager and domestic engineer. Mrs. McFarland was a member of First Zion Baptist Church of New Orleans, LA where she served faithfully for over 30 years on the Deaconess Board and Mother of the Church. Before moving to New Orleans, she was baptized and became a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board and was consistently the church’s top fundraiser for their annual homecoming celebration. Mrs. McFarland enjoyed caring for family and friends. Other interests and hobbies included gardening (lemon tree, roses, lilies, pecan tree, sugarcane), cooking and baking (her dishes were a staple at family and community events), upholstering furniture/remodeling, and supporting loved ones in earning their education by providing housing and tuition assistance.

She is preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings, Willie King, Jessie King, Dora King DeFrance, Laura King Thompson, Bernice King Conner, Jake King, Jr., Calvin King, Tom King and Frances King; three children, James McFarland, Rosie McFarland, and Earnest McFarland; one grandson and two great grandchildren.

Julia leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Clifton McFarland, Jr. (Rita), Rev. Abraham McFarland, Sr., Rev. Jonathan McFarland; three daughters, Rev. Dr. Autry McFarland Aidoo (Joe), Elexezine McFarland Nodd (Edmond), Brenda McFarland Evans (Keith); sister, Mary King Dixon (Robert); sixteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family, church members, and neighbors.

